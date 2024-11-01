Aaron Rodgers Seems To Take Shot At LeBron James' Kamala Harris Endorsement

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to take a thinly-veiled shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday afternoon.

Tuesday's presidential election also happens to be the NFL trade deadline, and both Rodgers and McAfee used the "trade deadline" as a euphemism for the election and several political issues. Towards the end of their discussion, Rodgers pointedly discussed aid money to Ukraine, how FEMA handled recent hurricanes in the southeast, and maybe most importantly, celebrity endorsements.

"If you don’t know what to do on trade deadline, just ask your favorite celebrity," Rodgers said. "My favorite is when the celebrity is bought and paid for by China."

It's a complete mystery who he could be referring to! It's not as if LeBron James, whose business dealings and relationships ensure that he remains silent on humanitarian issues in China, just endorsed Kamala Harris in a purposefully misleading video on Thursday.

READ: LeBron James Uses Deceptively Edited Video To Endorse Kamala Harris

Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up On Some Political Issues

Rodgers also detailed his thoughts on other major issues, especially how national politicians and organizations seem to prioritize helping other countries ahead of American citizens. Specifically with Ukraine, and how FEMA and the Biden administration handled hurricane recovery efforts.

"I don’t have a problem with Ukraine, at all, I just think there are a lot of problems in the United States that $180 billion could maybe help instead of fighting a proxy war," Rodgers said. "You know, like natural disasters, and there’s FEMA is confiscating bottles of water and food supplies from people trying to help, like maybe let’s help those people out, and obviously FEMA doesn’t have the best record when you go back to 2005 and Katrina, but I think there’s a lot of problems in the states, and there’s people hurting could use more than $600, $700."

Instead of focusing on those all-important domestic issues, celebrities like James use their platforms to purposefully misinform fans and readers. Casting others as racist or fascist, while hypocritically ignoring human rights issues in authoritarian Communist dictatorships like China.

It's too much to expect intellectual honesty from people like James, but at least there are those like Rodgers on the other side of the coin, willing to tell the hard truths. Especially on a network devoted to promoting and praising James, no matter what he does or says.