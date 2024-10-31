LeBron James Uses Deceptively Edited Video To Endorse Kamala Harris

LeBron James told his followers in a post on X Thursday afternoon to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. James becomes the latest in a long line of celebrities to endorse Harris, and the latest in a long line of celebrities to have absolutely no impact whatsoever on the results of the election.

James posted a bizarre, out of context video with a message saying: "What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!"

Conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk pointed out that James' video was an inaccurate, poorly cobbled together compilation. LeBron "…took a bunch of Trump soundbites, stitched them together completely out of context, then layered them over racially charged images that have nothing to do with Trump."

Surely, a national news media that obsesses over deceptive, misleading content, that releases breathless opinions passed off as "fact checks…" surely they will be racing to criticize James for using manipulated propaganda to announce his voting intentions. Right? Because how hypocritical would it be for them to rail against misleading information, then not comment when one of their heroes and ideological partners does the same thing?

Pretty hypocritical!

LeBron James' Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Won't Change Much

James has repeatedly demonstrated that he is a far-left Democrat, and a heavily edited, inaccurate video both sums up his political knowledge and is perfectly representative of his past actions. He campaigned with Hillary Clinton in 2016 in Ohio, hoping to help the then presidential candidate in his home state.

Clinton lost Ohio to Donald Trump by eight percentage points. It's hard to have a more useless endorsement and campaign "help" than that.

James has not campaigned with Kamala, but this post will likely be as effective as his prior endorsements. Which is to say, utterly meaningless for the vast majority of people.

Other NBA stars and coaches have endorsed Harris, some while in uniform, to the great joy of media commentators furious with Nick Bosa. Relatedly, the NBA's ratings through the early part of the season have been a complete train wreck.

READ: NBA Ratings Have Been Disastrously Bad To Start 2024-2025 Season

James' ego ensured that his son Bronny got his first points of the season on Wednesday night, and who knows, given how his Ohio campaign went, it might actually help turn undecided voters away from Harris too.