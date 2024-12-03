Aaron Rodgers' Netflix Docuseries Seems Like A Waste Of Time

Does anyone even care?

Aaron Rodgers unveiled the trailer for Enigma, a three-part docuseries that will chronicle the ups and downs of the controversial NFL quarterback despite no one asking for it.

The 2:23 long trailer is QUITE SOMETHING as it features everything from media pundits building up and then tearing down Rodgers over his controversial and opinionated takes, to behind-the-scenes footage of the 41-year-old quarterback delving into the psychedelic plant Ayahuasca. If that wasn't enough, there's also a scene where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asks Rodgers if he's ever considered getting into politics, which is sure to drive the Left absolutely mad.

The thing is, Enigma feels a bit too little, too late. Aaron may very well be benched before the season ends.

ENIGMA DETAILS THE RISE AND STUMBLE OF AARON RODGERS

Enigma sounds great, that is if it was announced prior to this near-disastrous season for Rodgers, who honestly doesn't appear any better than former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did last year.

As this year’s NFL season gets underway, one of the most highly anticipated stories set to unfold over the next few months is that of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After tearing his left Achilles last year just four offensive snaps into the 2023 season, he’s spent the last year preparing to get back on the field. But game-day plays and press conferences can only reveal a small part of the four-time MVP’s story. Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, a three-episode documentary series produced by Religion of Sports (Simone Biles: Rising), Skydance Sports, and NFL Films, will reveal a side of Rodgers that few get to see on December 17, the Netflix statement reads.

Newsflash to anyone who hasn't been paying attention: Aaron Rodgers has STUNK this season and, whether fair or unfair, the public perception of him has faded. Sure, some people in the media and elsewhere will always despise him due to what he says off the field, but the problem Rodgers faces - and Netflix, is that even his own Jets' fanbase is fed up with him, especially after making multiple coaching and player transactions that he wanted that have not remotely lived up to their expectations.

Heck, even Rodgers himself seemed disinterested when Pat McAfee asked him about it earlier during his weekly appearance on the ESPN personality's show.

RODGERS DID A TERRIBLE JOB PROMOTING THE DOCUSERIES

"Are you pumped, are you nervous? What are your thoughts [on the Netflix docuseries coming out?" McAfee asked.

Rodgers could not have been more bored with his answer.

"It chronicles a lot of the rehab, it chronicles a trip to Costa Rica taking Ayahuasca… there's some great backstory stuff from my 18 years in Green Bay, some interesting interviews. So yeah, it's pretty wide open, talking about all different types of topics in the episodes," Rodgers answered.

"It was definitely vulnerable to open up and to allow them to be around and to take them to some of these things. But yeah, I'm excited, although I haven't seen the final cuts of anything."

Heck of a sell there, Aaron. Come on, man.

THE JETS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RE-SIGN RODGERS NEXT YEAR

The timing of Netflix's docuseries couldn't have come at a worst time for the streaming service. Rodgers performance hasn't been even remotely good, let alone great, and QBs will always get the blame no matter what.

As ALL sports fans know, it all comes down to winning. If you're not winning, the fanbase and other fans don't want to hear from you, especially your off-field thoughts. (Although I must say if Rodgers is smoking a three-foot bong in the middle of the rainforest, that would definitely generate some pageviews).

Aaron Rodgers hasn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game since December 12, 2021.

How on Earth is Netflix going to have a docuseries that they are building up as "his return," when the meteoric rise has been a pebble skipping in the ocean?

