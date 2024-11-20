Is Post-NFL Aaron Rodgers Heading For A Career In Politics?

Can you imagine Aaron Rodgers as a politician?

Is he thinking local office or 1600 Penn?

Democrat, Republican, or Independent?

And will he legalize and ‘recreationalize’ DMT?

These are all questions we, the American people, must warm up to since sources are saying that Rodgers, the current New York Jets quarterback, may pursue a career in politics once he's done with the NFL.

Leaking more info than Biden's administration, Aaron's camp may be thinking of getting the word out early on his political ambitions.

Will NFL QB Aaron Rodgers Join The Political Game?

At age 40, Rodgers is still playing NFL football (just not the good kind) as the face of the 3-8 Jets.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Rodgers is more likely to try his hand at running for political office than joining the broadcasters' booth like many great quarterbacks before him.

READ: NFL Reporter Attacks Aaron Rodgers, Questions Football Dedication & Political Views

The source told the outlet: "He is interested in playing a few more years in the NFL, with the Jets, but if that doesn't work out, he would consider going elsewhere for one more chance at a Super Bowl."

Working tremendously in Rodgers' favor is the clear connection and friendship with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is set to become the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The source continued, "But his post-playing days intentions are political. If it made sense, he would run for President or at least consider being a running mate in the way that RFK Jr. wanted him to be this year. Once he is retired, he would have no problem attempting to try his hand for political office.

"It is a very big realm of possibility for something that Aaron would like to try his hand at. It just makes sense to him and is something that interests him. 2028 is far away, but Aaron will be retired by then, and to start a career in politics is right up his alley and something he will take seriously."

Sometime after winning four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers' third eye opened up, and the celebrated brainiac turned into a pariah (I.e., he turned Independent and slightly conservative). For all the reasons libs hate, this sounds like a great idea.

Ronald Reagan played DE for the Bears and became president.

Seahawks receiving great Steve Largent made it to the House of Representatives.

Let's not forget Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, formerly of the Miami Dolphins.

Labeled as "anti-vaxx" and "crazy" in 2024, Aaron Rodgers' brazen persona may be the perfect warm-up to politics. Plus, it's not like we haven't seen ‘outsiders’ jump into politics and fare quite well. Twice.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com