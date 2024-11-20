Legendary Quarterback Says That Aaron Rodgers Is Hurt

It's safe to say the Aaron Rodgers experiment with the New York Jets has been an absolute disaster.

As a Jets fan, I thought that when owner Woody Johnson brought in the future Hall of Fame quarterback two seasons ago that I'd be seeing my first Super Bowl. Hell, at the very least, I'd thought we'd be in the AFC Championship Game. Or the playoffs. Instead, Rodgers famously tore his Achilles during the first drive in his Jets debut, and it's been downhill ever since.

And now, legendary quarterback Boomer Esiason is claiming that Rodgers is hurt once again but is playing through it. Most notably, Boomer says that Rodgers' lackluster performance in which he hasn't been able to throw the ball down the field is not because of wide receivers not being open, but that Rodgers simply can't do it because of a front leg injury.

ESIASON SAYS RODGERS LEFT LEG IS HURT

"Why wasn't Aaron Rodgers throwing down the field?… I think there was only one pass that went over 20 yards," the former Bengals quarterback began before dropping this news that at one point would had been disastrous for the Jets franchise before their 3-8 record so far. Boomer made the comments on his New York WFAN morning drive program.

"I'm telling you right now he's injured. He's 100% injured. I want to say it's on his left leg and I wouldn't be surprised if it's his hamstring," Boomer continued. "You can just tell that everything's coming off his back foot… it looks like he's trying to protect his left leg. I don't know if it's a knee or if it's a hamstring, but to me, it looks like it's a hamstring… he's not going through the proper mechanics."

Esiason may be onto something, as the Jets said at the end of October that Rodgers was dealing with a ‘flared up’ hamstring. However, the team downplayed it as nothing of concern.

THE JETS ARE IN TOTAL DISARRAY

Anyone watching Rodgers knows that he is not the same Aaron Rodgers. Sure, he's 40-years-old, but as Esiason noted - he can't even throw the ball down field with as much power or spin as he used to. With 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, Rodgers is ranked 24th among all NFL quarterbacks with a QB Rating of 51.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers eventually reveals to the team or to the media that he has been battling some sort of leg ailment. The only reason he wouldn't is that perhaps Rodgers doesn't want to alert his potential next team about any injury concerns, as it's almost certain that with the Jets firing both their head coach earlier this year and their General Manager Joe Douglas just yesterday, that the team is ready to move on and forget about the colossal failure of the Aaron Rodgers era.