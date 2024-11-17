Mind-Blowing Stat Shows How Bad Aaron Rodgers And The Jets Have Been This Year

There are some pretty great mysteries in the world: Was Atlantis real? (It definitely was). Have we really landed on the moon? (Yes, we did). While I may be able to answer those two, there is one mystery that I cannot, for the life of me, figure out.

How are the New York Jets this bad?

Seriously, if someone can give me an answer, I will gladly take them, because I simply do not understand. Email me: john.simmons@outkick.com .

Through 11 games, the Jets have won a miserable three games - two of which were against the woeful New England Patriots and the terrible Tennessee Titans. Most of their other losses have been atrocious to watch, none more so than today’s 28-27 defeat at the hand of the Indianapolis Colts, who trailed the Jets by eight points in the fourth quarter.

I literally don’t get how a team with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner can only manage to eke out three wins so far.

I could do a deep dive into the stats to see what is truly ailing the Jets, but I’m not a stat nerd. However, I do love a stat that shows perspective on how bad the team - or in this case, a specific player - is performing - and that’s what we got here.

When Rodgers signed with New York, people thought he’d lead the Jets to their first title since Super Bowl III. However, he has performed at laughably bad levels since arriving in the Big Apple.

In fact, he’s been worse than Zach Wilson.

Take a look at the win % for Jets starting QBs since 2018 with a minimum of 10 starts (according to NFL on CBS on X):

Zach Wilson .364



Sam Darnold .342



Aaron Rodgers .333



That’s insane. How can you be a future Hall of Famer and somehow be worse than ZACH WILSON in your Jets tenure? And lest you think that it's just him taking some time to get acclimated, that’s not a valid excuse. When Brett Favre resurrected his career and went to the Jets at age 39, he managed to finish the year with a winning record at 9-7 .

Maybe that’s the answer to the problem, Rodgers has been far from the player New York hoped he would be. But there’s got to be more, a lot more, to explain the malaise affecting the Jets - one of which might be firing Robert Saleh.

Based on how bad of a year it's been for New York, we might need a few seasons to get to the bottom of this mystery.