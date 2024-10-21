Aaron Rodgers Is Arrogant Enough To Claim The Media Is The Biggest Reason For The Jets' Woes

For all intents and purposes, the New York Jets are the most disappointing team in the NFL.

Despite having a roster filled with All-Pros and emerging stars on both sides of the ball, they just can’t figure out how to play well consistently. The Jets have won only two games through seven weeks of action, and the teams they have beaten are the Tennessee Titans (who had Will Levis starting at QB that game) and the New England Patriots who, by every conceivable metric, are the worst team in the league. Throw in a surprise firing of head coach Robert Saleh after a loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings, and you have an absolute dumpster fire of a team.

After yet another humiliating loss last night, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a 37-15 mark , quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the media as a man looking for answers on how to right the ship. As it turns out, he actually did find a solution to the Jets problems (which he shared with those present), but it was a rather unexpected - and foolish - reason.

When asked how New York planned on keeping the belief that the team could get their season on the right track, he started by pointing fingers at the media.

"Stop listening to you guys, number one," Rodgers said. "Number two, we gotta be accountable. I gotta play better."

I’m glad Rodgers eventually looked in the mirror and addressed his own play. He has yet to pass for more than 300 yards in a game this year despite having Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams, and DaVante Adams at different points in the year, and he has a 48.8 QB rating through seven games, 23rd among qualified starters . For perspective, Geno Smith is ranked number 10 with a 61.0 mark. Owning his portion is a good thing.

But what in the ever-living heck is he doing by starting with blaming the media? They aren’t the ones going out and losing at home to the Denver Broncos. They aren’t the ones with an offense in the bottom 10 in the league. What the media says has nothing, nothing, to do with the Jets’ woes on the field.

The Jets play the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Foxborough. Maybe by then, he’ll realize the Jets’ problems are more team-related than media-related.