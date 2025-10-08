Aaron Judge Saves Yankees Season With A Game-Tying Rocket In Game 3

Look at the Yankees, finally showing off some bite against Toronto.

Just when they thought they were out, the Yankees were pulled back into the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays — staving off elimination Tuesday after convincing most of us in the first half that they’d blown it.

In an all-or-nothing game, the Yankees pulled off a convincing 9-6 comeback win — the statement New York needed to make.

And at one point, all of New York stood up as Aaron Judge, often bashed for disappearing in the postseason, needed a big moment.

Watching him pull it off was admittedly great for all fans of baseball.

Down 6–3 in the fourth inning, the Yankees needed a spark — and Judge delivered. With two runners on, the AL MVP front-runner crushed a 373-foot home run to left field that bounced off the foul pole. The 100-mph fastball from Louis Varland turned into Judge’s first homer of the postseason, and suddenly the Yankees had life heading into Wednesday’s Game 4.

"When the ball is in the air, it’s kind of silent. You’ve got a lot of unknown," Judge said. "But then right when it hits the pole, I’m looking straight at my teammates — all the guys that have been battling with me all year long, battling for this moment."

In one swing, Judge reminded everyone why he’s the face of the franchise.

After Judge’s two-run blast, New York piled on insurance runs, including a solo homer by Jazz Chisholm, sealing a rally win that kept their season alive.

It didn’t come easy. Starter Carlos Rodón nearly spoiled the night, giving up six runs in just 2.1 innings — six hits, six earned runs, and two walks on 67 pitches. But the offense’s surge made up for his collapse.

The Blue Jays, who entered the game looking to complete the sweep, instead had to settle for a 2–1 series lead — and will take another swing at ending New York’s postseason from the Bronx on Wednesday.

In Game 1, Toronto exploded for 10 runs, powered by home runs from Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Game 2 followed with a 13-7 Toronto win, highlighted by another offensive surge and an impressive outing from rookie Trey Yesavage — setting up a must-win Game 3 for New York.

And somehow, against mounting odds, the Yankees refused to fold. Wednesday’s game is poised to bring back pitching sensation Cam Schlittler, who impressed in his Yankees postseason debut.

The Blue Jays are expected to go with a bullpen game, leaving just enough of a glint of hope — and plenty of pressure — for New York to tie it all up.

