Aaron Judge Makes History While Chasing More

On Friday night, National League MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani made history, becoming just the sixth player in Major League Baseball to go 40/40.

Across the country earlier in the day, American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge hit his 49th home run against the Colorado Rockies.

The two superstars have both been chasing their own unique records, with Ohtani on pace to challenge for the first ever 50 home run, 50 stolen base season. Judge meanwhile, could become the first player not associated with performance enhancing drug use to ever reach 60 home runs in multiple seasons. But while we'll likely need to wait for the end of the season to see if they're able to reach those remarkable numbers, Judge already made another type of history with his Friday home run.

Aaron Judge Obliterating MLB Over Last 100 Games

That homer made Judge the first ever MLB player to hit over .375 with 45 home runs and 100 or more runs batted in over a 100-game stretch.

In 100 games - .378, 45 homers, 106 runs batted in. His on base percentage over that time frame is .505, with an astonishing .835 slugging percentage. That's a 1.340 OPS. Sure, those numbers are possible in baseball over a small enough sample size, but 100 games is 62 percent of the season.

We've quite literally never seen anything like what Judge is doing on offense right now.

It's astonishing enough on its own, but considering the decline in offense in 2024, it's even more impressive. Even legendary Yankee Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is amazed, saying he doesn't "know why they keep pitching to him."

At this point, it's a reasonable question. The combination of power and average that Judge has provided this year, relative to his league, is essentially unprecedented, outside of the steroid-era Barry Bonds years. Bonds was intentionally walked 120 times in 2004. Judge has received just 16 this season. Expect that number to go way, way up for the remainder of the season.