Shohei Ohtani Makes 40-40 MLB History And Reporter Pays The Gatorade Bath Price

Shohei Ohtani set another MLB record last night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter became the fastest player to join the 40-40 club when it comes to both home runs and stolen bases.

But it was the Niagara Falls-like Gatorade bath during the postgame celebration that has people talking today, as Ohtani, his translator and Spectrum SportsNet LA reporter Kirsten Waters got absolutely SOAKED.

Just look at that video - that's enough water to make sure an entire country doesn't go thirsty for an entire weekend. And how about Ohtani's "AHHHHHH" scream? Didn't even know the guy had it in him!

Meanwhile, how about Shohei Ohtani quietly making history with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, as if it's no big thing, in just 126 games? And let's not forget the two-way player is doing all of this while recovering from Tommy John surgery this past offseason, causing him to not be able to pitch this year but still be able to swing a baseball hat and rip 40 dingers.

SHOHEI OHTANI WITH AN EPIC GATORADE BATH CELEBRATION

No word yet if Ohtani, who signed MLB's richest deal with the Dodgers at $700 million over 10years, offered to help with Kirsten's Gatorade-soaked dry cleaning bill, but based on the fact that she went viral across the baseball world, I don't think she'll mind.

Anyone know if they serve Gatorade in prison? Asking for Ohtani's former translator Ippei Mizuhara, who now finds himself awaiting a possible 30+ year sentence after stealing millions of dollars from Shohei to place illegal bets without the Dodgers' star's knowledge.

Oh, what could have been, Ippei. I wonder if he had any bets on Ohtani winning the NL MVP this year - something that he may very well do based on his 40-40 record.