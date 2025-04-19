Aaron Judge Has Been Unbelievably Good Over The Last Year

Somehow, for a six-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP, Aaron Judge is underrated. Really, really underrated.

After one of the best offensive seasons by a right-handed hitter in the history of baseball in 2024, Judge has somehow been even better to start the 2025 season. Through the first 20 games, he's hitting .384, with a .500 on-base percentage and .740 slugging percentage. That's 250 weighted runs created plus, a comprehensive offensive statistic from Fangraphs where 100 is a league average hitter. He's been 150% better than a league-average hitter.

Already, Judge has been worth roughly 15 runs above average on offense this season. For some perspective, Pete Alonso had fewer runs created in the entire 2024 season. And he played 162 games. Judge has been better in 20 games this year.

Even crazier, based on the quality of contact he makes, there's a case to be made that he's actually been unlucky to have these already exceptional results. Per Fangraphs, his expected slugging percentage is .801, compared to his actual .740 mark. Only Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth have had single-season slugging percentages over .800. And they didn't play in the era of 100mph fastballs, sweepers and max-effort relief pitchers. Oh, and he doesn't have steroids looming over his career like Bonds.

Then you look at his last 162 games, and it gets even more ridiculous.

Aaron Judge Making Case As One Of Baseball's Best Ever Hitters

Over his last 162 games with the New York Yankees, Judge has hit .343, with a 1.212 OPS, 63 home runs and 159 runs batted in. Those numbers wouldn't even be viewed as realistic in a video game.

And that's how it's possible for the defending MVP to be underrated. This type of production, especially from a right-handed hitter, is virtually unprecedented. Judge has already set the American League record with 62 home runs in a single season in 2022, and somehow, over his last 162 games, he's hit 63.

He's doing this while playing a credible defensive center field, outside his infamous drop during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, anyway.

And, again, this is an era where offense has taken a nosedive across Major League Baseball.

READ: Major League Baseball Continues To Have A Big Problem With Offense

It's easy to become numb to what Judge is doing, because he's been so consistent. But we're watching history; one of the best hitters baseball's ever seen. Enjoy it while you can.

