Retired NFL star Aaron Donald was granted a five-year restraining order in Los Angeles County on Wednesday against a woman who had been stalking and harassing the former Rams defensive tackle and his family. He was scheduled for a hearing this week after the court's decision in April to grant his request.

As previously reported by OutKick, Aaron Donald, 33, successfully obtained the restraining order after presenting evidence of threatening emails sent by the woman, who also falsely claimed to be married to him.

READ: Aaron Donald Approved For Retraining Order

Janelle Anwar, the stalker targeting Donald, was described as "delusional" by the future NFL Hall of Famer.

"Despite never meeting Anwar, Donald says his alleged stalker believes she is married to him and even attempted to receive a dissolution of marriage against him in March, which included a $6.5 million 'settlement' and $1,500 per month," OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder wrote. She also Zelled him five bucks with an ILY message.

Aaron Donald is worth all the praise and attention based on his fabulous career, but this kind of adoration is a serious case of encroaching.

Donald earned Pro Bowl selections in all 10 of his NFL seasons, cementing his place among the greatest defensive players in history. Off the field, however, he has faced persistent harassment during his retirement.

Donald, a legendary defensive tackle, won Super Bowl LVI with the LA Rams and logged 111 career sacks, leaving a lasting legacy of dominance.

