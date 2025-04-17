Aaron Donald Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Thinks They Are Married

Aaron Donald has obtained a temporary restraining order against a woman who is allegedly stalking him and threatening his family members.

A Los Angeles County court granted the future Hall of Fame defensive end's request after he claimed Janelle Anwar had been stalking him for years. The harassment allegedly began in 2020 when Anwar began sending Donald threatening emails. She has since sent packages and gifts.

One gift was a $5 Zelle payment with an "I love you" note attached.

Eventually, according to Donald, she threatened the life of his 3-year-old son, Aaric.

Despite never meeting Anwar, Donald says his alleged stalker believes she is married to him and even attempted to receive a dissolution of marriage against him in March, which included a $6.5 million "settlement" and $1,500 per month.

According to The Athletic, Donald reportedly described Anwar as "delusional" in his court filing and added, "I fear that [her] delusions will lead to her attempting to harm me, my wife, my children, and my brother."

Donald and his wife Erica have two children together. He has two others from a previous relationship.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald retired in 2024 after 10 seasons with the Rams. He's an eight-time First-Team All-Pro selection and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams for the 2022-23 season.

The temporary order requires Anwar to stay at least 100 yards away from Donald, his wife and his children. Further, she is not allowed to contact the ex-NFL player, harass him or have firearms.

A hearing regarding a stronger restraining order is set for May 7.