Aaron Boone Stands Alone As The MLB's Season Leader In This Unfortunate Stat

Apparently, arguing with umpires is one of Boone's favorite things to do.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone leads the league in a statistic that’s rather unfortunate.

On Sunday, the Yankees were playing the Houston Astros in the final of a three-game set. It's been a so-so weekend for the pinstripes: they lost an extra-inning game on Friday night and barely squeaked by to win last night.

In today’s matchup, the Astros were up 2-0 on the hosting team, and the home plate umpire made a debatable strike call in the lower half of the zone on Ryan McMahon . Boone started to jaw with home plate umpire Derek Thomas about his inaccurate strike zone.

In the blink of an eye, Boone got a quick ejection from the game. That is now his fifth of the season , which breaks a tie he had with Alex Cora (BOS) and Oliver Marmol (STL) for first place.

It’s a symptom of a rough few weeks for the Yankees.

If you go back to the first game after the All-Star break , the Bronx Bombers are just 9-12 and are barely clinging on to the final Wild Card spot with just 44 games left in the regular season (including today). Within that stretch, their offense has only put up more than seven runs twice, and one of those efforts came in an embarrassing loss to the Miami Marlins.

Furthermore, Devin Williams, supposedly their top bullpen arm, has gone on the record saying he "stinks" after playing a major role in the Yankees last three losses. Not much is going well in the Big Apple, at least, in Yankee Stadium.

Boone has to find a way to right the ship and get his team back to winning. But to do that, he needs to stay in the dugout first.