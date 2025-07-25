New York Yankees Get Ryan McMahon In Trade To Upgrade Disastrous Defense

The New York Yankees are trying to shore up the worst part of their team this season: defense.

After losing the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in part because their defense let them down in key moments, New York hasn't improved much there thus far in 2025. To the point where a highlight, or lowlight, video of the Yankees defense in their recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays went nuts on social media.

And now the Yankees are hoping to reinforce it by acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday afternoon.

Ryan McMahon Won't Help Yankees Offense Much

New York traded minor league pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz to Colorado to bring the 30-year-old third baseman to the Bronx, where he'll provide an upgrade over their other third base options.

McMahon has never been a league average hitter in his career, per Fangraphs weighted runs created plus, but he's been far, far better than Oswald Peraza or Jorbit Vivas. He does provide some power, with 16 home runs thus far in 2025 and four consecutive seasons of 20 or more homers during his time in Colorado.

The Yankees also tried Jazz Chisholm at the hot corner, but was moved back to second base earlier in July.

McMahon, beyond his offensive abilities, consistently has graded out as one of the best defensive third baseman in baseball. That's an immediate upgrade for a team that's sometimes struggled with fundamentals. For the Rockies side, it's an unusual acknowledgment that they do not have a good team or any hope of competing in the immediate future.

That might seem obvious for a team on pace to lose 121 games, but the Rockies front office has all too often acted as though the team is one player away from relevance. It isn't. And while the two Yankees prospects aren't necessarily difference makers, there's at least a chance at future value.

"While it is never easy to part ways with a player and person of Ryan’s caliber, our focus at this deadline is build for a competitive future," said Rockies senior vice president and general manager Bill Schmidt in a statement.

"We can’t thank Ryan enough for all that he has given to this organization and community since we drafted in 2013. His impact on and off the field has been tremendous, and we wish Ryan, Natalie, and Austyn nothing but the best moving forward."