A.J. Brown Reminds Ole Miss Students Rent's Due, Likely Leaves Graduates Scrambling For Money

Ole Miss students graduating on Saturday are likely to spend their afternoons digging through couch cushions and that awkward space between the driver's seat and middle console of their cars.

That's because Ole Miss alum, A.J. Brown, a current Philadelphia Eagle, reminded the graduates that rent's due.

He did so while delivering the school's commencement speech.

You're in the real world now kiddos, no more afternoon beers and sleeping in. Unless you get a job at OutKick where they're never quite sure what's in our water bottles or what time the alarm went off.

Last I checked, we don't have any Rebels slated to join us alongside the keyboard anytime soon, so they're outta luck. Get a job, grads. Rent's due.

"Here's the real game. You are your own operation. Your discipline is your product," A.J. Brown said during commencement on Saturday. "Your name is your brand. Your habits are your investments. Nobody's coming to build it for you. And nobody's coming to rescue you when it gets hard. Success isn't owned. It's rented. And rent is due every single day."

Did you hear that? Rent's due. Time to pay the bills. And if you think the 600 bones a month you're shelling out to split a duplex with your three gym bros is all you've got to cover, I've got some bad news for ya.

Those student loans aren't going to repay themselves, the Wi-Fi's no longer free and filling that newly-graduated belly with Chipotle is going to cost quite a bit more than the chicken fingers and all-you-can-eat lasagna offered as part of your school's meal card plan.

It's not all bad.

I'm fairly certain I've had an Amazon student account for a decade or so now. You'll likely be able to keep that ruse going for at least another few years. Netflix too. Ride that college discount as long as you can.

Rent's due.

