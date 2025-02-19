AJ Brown Bought A Life-Size Mannequin And Threw His Unwashed Super Bowl Jersey On It

I don't know what I'd do if I won a Super Bowl. I'll be honest: I haven't really had to think about it too much.

Hasn't been on the radar.

However, I can't help but feel like I would do something similar to what Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown did… but maybe with a couple of changes.

Brown has obviously been feeling pretty good over the last week and a half or so after the Birds obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, so you can understand why he'd want to make sure to commemorate the occasion.

But how to do that?

Well, Brown's wife took to Instagram to share a photo of the 6-foot-2 mannequin that her husband bought and slapped his game-worn Super Bowl uniform onto… without letting it take a spin through the washing machine.

I've never gotten the whole "you can't wash a game-worn" jersey thing. Washing it doesn't make it a new jersey. It's the same jersey minus the funk.

I will say, it's certainly not going to be as bad if it's your own jersey funk. I remember playing high school hockey (Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star, 2014) and if my jersey had a little spice to it, I could deal.

If the dude sitting next to me put on a sickly-scented sweater, I would be dry-heaving.

But you know what smell is permeating AJ Brown's game room, basement, or whatever other room he's keeping that mannequin in?

The smell of victory.

If I was AJ Brown (and just so we're all on the same page, I'm not) and someone came over and was like, "Dude, your house stinks," I'd be like, "Hey; that stink paid for this house.

…or more likely I would be super embarrassed and would go wash the jersey.