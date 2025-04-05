2026 NHL Draft Prospect Is On A Mind-Blowing Point Streak

There's been a lot of talk about stats in hockey lately, with Sidney Crosby achieving the most seasons in NHL history at a point-per-game scoring pace, while Alexander Ovechkin could become the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer as soon as Sunday.

But we've got to talk about the number being dropped by someone who can't even be drafted by an NHL club until next year, and that is top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

McKenna plays for the Medicine Hat Tigers (Medicine Hat being one of the best-named Canadian cities, up there behind only perennial favorites Flin Flon, Manitoba and Dildo, Newfoundland) of the Western Hockey League, and he is widely considered to be the top player in the 2026 draft class.

While there have been many instances of players putting up mammoth numbers in junior hockey, I can't recall anyone doing what McKenna has done, which is go on a 45-game point streak.

According to the Associated Press, McKenna locked up Game 45 when he recorded a pair of assists in the 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, which also happened to be a series clincher.

In 56 games this regular season, McKenna racked up an absurd 129 points (41G, 88A) in just 56 games.

McKenna is in elite company with a streak of this magnitude in junior hockey. Hitting the 45-game mark ties him with a streak that Brad Richards — the 2004 Conn Smythe trophy winner as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning — had when he was playing for the Rimouski Oceanic during the 1999-2000 season.

However, there's still another streak ahead of McKenna's. Ex-NHLer and current KHLer Alexander Radulov had a 50-game streak with the Quebec Ramparts during the 2005-06 season.