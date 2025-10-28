Folks Were Stunned Waking Up To See World Series Game 3 Took 18 Innings, Nearly 7 Hours

In case you missed it – which if you're living anywhere near the East Coast you probably did – the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers needed 18 innings to settle Game 3 of the World Series.

The game took six hours and thirty-nine minutes to complete, 609 total pitches, 153 combined plate appearances, and 19 pitchers took the bump in the instant classic that ended with Freddie Freeman hitting a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 18th frame to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the series.

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, went 4-for-4 at the dish, and was walked five times in the thriller. Beyond Ohtani's monster night and Freeman's swing of the bat, Clayton Kershaw earned a tip of the cap with his one-third inning pitched in the top of the 12th frame, getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

Plenty of folks were still awake around the country to see Kershaw's very important eight pitches, but not everyone made it into the early hours of Tuesday morning to see the epic finish, which led to some great reactions on social media from people waking up to see the final score and the fact that the game went 18 innings.

The Dodgers have not only played in, but have also hosted the two longest games in World Series history, both of which took 18 innings to complete. Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run in the 18th frame to give the Dodgers a 3-2 win in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, which helped push Los Angeles to a 4-1 series victory over the Boston Red Sox.