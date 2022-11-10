Sports Radio Host Takes A Dump In His Pants On-Air

Taking the phrase “I had a crappy day at work,” to an unprecedented level of literalness, a sports radio host crapped his pants on-air.

No, it wasn’t a shock-jock stunt or part of a bizarre contest for a pair of Buckcherry tickets, he lost control of his bowels thanks to laughter.

It happened on CBS Radio’s The D.A. Show hosted by Damon Amendolara. CBS Radio’s Shaun Morash, or Mraz, was leading the crew in a conversation that would prove to bring about a dose of cosmic karma.

The conversation: the idea of the Phillie Phanatic taking dumps on people’s chests.

Here’s the uncensored version from the simulcast. Pete hit the dump button as Mraz has an accident from laughing so hard. Dark day. pic.twitter.com/Cv7u5DRPZd — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 9, 2022

Morash got so carried away with laughter that he lost all semblance of sphinchter control.

The universe works in mysterious ways. it’s almost magical. They even hit the “dump” button in more ways than one.

Mraz Returned To Discuss The “Fallout”

Unfortunately for Mraz, he was left having to take a walk of shame through the radio station hallways. Still, being the consummate radio professional that he is, he mosied back up to the mic once his drawers had been (somewhat) cleaned.

“Lot of paper towels,” Morash said upon his valiant return, before breaking down the the incident like he was dissecting the Zapruder film.

“I don’t know; I laughed too hard up, and friction down,” Morash said. “Fortunately it wasn’t… mega poundage, just a little wet.”

He then showed his radio co-horts the aftermath on his Levi’s. I think by that point, those jeans could be classified as a biohazard.

I’m about to describe this incident with a word that will not sound appropos, but hear me out: refreshing.

Radio, by and large, has gotten so tame and predictable, that this is the first time in quite some time I’ve encountered a truly shocking moment on a radio show.

Props, to The D.A. Show crew, and as for the man they call Mraz, be careful next time.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle