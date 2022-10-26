British Radio Host Dies While On-Air

Radio listeners in the United Kingdom heard something disturbing when an on-air host died during his show.

According to the New York Post, Tim Gough hosted a popular morning show on GenX Radio. The station is located in Ipswich. However, on the morning of his death, the 55-year-old Gough was broadcasting from his home.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.

Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.

RIB buddy. x — GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022

At around 7:50 listeners heard the broadcast cut out mid-song. According to the station, Gough’s death was the result of a heart attack.

The station released a statement that said Gough had worked in radio since the 1980s and had come out of retirement to work for GenX Radio.

James Hazell, Managing Director of GenX Radio Suffolk, said that Gough was “excited to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) launch at the end of the month.”

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy

who myself and my family loved dearly,” Hazell said. “We are heartbroken by the news.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been

received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

The station said that Gough is survived by a son, sister, brother, and mother and that funeral arrangements have not been finalized.