Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Christen Harper Models Her New Line Of Bikinis

Christen Harper is making the most of the NFL off-season. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie of the year isn’t just bouncing from one tropical location after another with her feet kicked up. She’s putting in some work.

A few weeks ago she announced, alongside fellow model Elizabeth Turner, that she had launched a new line of bikinis in collaboration with B Swim. Harper and Turner had teamed up for a line of swimwear they call the BFF collection.

Christen Harper attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The joint announcement read, “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce the launch of our BFF collection we designed together in collaboration with @b_swim !!!! We had so much fun designing this collection- which is inspired by all of our bestie travel adventures!!”

“We can’t wait to show you the rest of the suits from the collection in the mean time- hustle to the links in our bios to start shopping! It’s already selling out and we could not have done this without the incredible @b_swim fam! Love you all so much.”

The work from putting the line together was just the beginning. The duo then had to get to work modeling the new line. The results of that work have just started to pick up steam ahead of summer.

One Tuesday, Harper shared some of that work.

Christen Harper Is On Her Way To Joining The Elite

Given that she’s engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, fans decide to weigh in on her efforts with high hopes for the upcoming season.

One fan predicts an undefeated season based on the video. They commented, “Lions 17-0 this season confirmed.”

“Jared is a lucky Man,” another said.

“No wonder Jared is always in a great mood,” a third pointed out.

Yet another fan had some advice to jokingly pass along. The fan wrote, “When the Lions get in the playoffs next season, please stay away from him!! Lol. Celebrate Sunday nights, nothing after that, till the next Sunday!”

Tuesday was just the beginning of things to come related to the models and their bikini line. On Wednesday, Harper and Turner were out pumping out more promotional content.

That’s winning an off-season. It would be very easy for some to sit back and focus solely on planning a wedding or the usually vacation schedule. The elite of the elite take the time to make moves.

I’m talking about the veterans who have been around several seasons. They understand when to get busy and went to relax.

If you want to free up a majority of your Sundays in the fall, you make the most of the time now. Christen Harper is making moves into that elite category.