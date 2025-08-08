WNBA Cracks Down on Sex Toy Tossing Fans, Threatens Criminal Prosecution

Sex toys have been thrown during at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half

The WNBA released a statement Friday addressing the recent wave of fans hurling sex toys onto courts during games.

The statement indicated the league is working with federal law enforcement to pursue criminal prosecution against the culprits involved in the incidents.

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement said.

The fourth incident of a sex toy being thrown onto a WNBA court happened during Thursday night's game between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

That incident happened after at least two arrests were made in a series of disruptions.

Sex toys have been thrown during at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half. The first happened during a game in Atlanta July 29. It happened in Chicago Aug. 1 and again on Thursday. In Los Angeles on Tuesday, a sex toy nearly hit Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Sex toys were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix Tuesday but did not appear to reach the court. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after the incident in Phoenix.

He reportedly told police that he pulled the prank because it had been trending on social media. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material. There is also an ongoing investigation into the incident in New York, the Liberty confirmed to The Associated Press.

A man in Georgia was also arrested after the first incident in Atlanta and was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure.