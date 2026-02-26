Sarah Spain Goes On Deranged, Unhealthy Rant About U.S. Hockey, Trump And Men

Both the men's and women's hockey teams won the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

Former ESPN commentator Sarah Spain posted several emotional clips on Bluesky Wednesday night, targeting the U.S. men’s hockey team for visiting President Donald Trump.

"I can’t believe we’re still having these same conversations. I can’t believe we still have to wonder if you’re laughing at us and degrading us when we’re not in the room. I can’t believe we haven’t burned this fucking place down," Spain said in the caption of her first of several videos on the topic.

Her anger stems from Trump joking on a FaceTime call with the team that he'd also have to invite the women's team to the White House or risk impeachment. Her emphasis was that the men's players had a moral obligation to push back on the President of the United States over a joke.

She accused the male players of laughing "at the women who have spines to say no to that White House invite while you hump Trump’s leg."

Spain also expected more from Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, a consultant for the U.S. women's hockey team and the mother of Jack and Quinn Hughes, both of whom played for the men's team. Spain lamented that Weinberg-Hughes gave a "word salad answer" when asked about the joke on the Today show.

"I’m kind of fucking over giving people excuses. Don’t word-salad this shit. Defend your team. Say something. You don’t have to be insulting or dramatic about it, you can just say the women deserved better," Spain continued.

Damn Weinberg-Hughes for not publicly condemning her sons on national television.

Throughout the rants, Spain complained that male hockey players still engage in "locker room talk" that Trump referenced in a 2016 clip about grabbing women "by the pussy."

"Ah, yes, the safe space of locker room talk, where crude language, hate speech, misogyny, hazing, and even criminal activity is okay," Spain said, mocking the men.

Oh no.

Spain is also particularly bothered by the timing of the joke. In her videos, she says the moment "spoiled the goodwill from Heated Rivalry," the HBO romantic drama series about gay hockey players. It is unclear what one has to do with the other.

While Spain is far from the only person upset about Trump's joke, she is the only one we have found who appeared visibly enraged, red in the face, and called to "burn this fucking place down."

For background, Spain was one of several ESPN personalities elevated by John Skipper and Dan Le Batard around 2016 when the network pushed to platform openly liberal non-white men who had no history covering live sports. She was grouped with Kate Fagan, Jemele Hill, Michael Smith, Bomani Jones, Katie Nolan, Israel Gutierrez, and Mina Kimes. Kimes is the only one from that group still employed by the network.

Spain was perhaps the most unappealing of them. She reeks of misery and bitterness. She clearly had a disdain for sports culture and seeks to change it. She was so radicalized by Twitter 1.0 that she now expresses daily political takes on Bluesky to an echo chamber.

She recently referred to Vice President JD Vance as a "demon" on her podcast after describing being seated near him during a Team USA women's hockey match against Czechia in Milan.

"When I see J.D. Vance's eyeliner face, I literally feel ill," Spain said.

"I feel like I just looked at a demon, like the devil, and I don't even believe in that, but like my body felt like… something could go wrong here, or maybe I should get out of here. Something's dangerous, or this doesn't feel right. That's what my body felt like, and I was in no way prepared to see him."

At this point, you can't help but wonder if there is something seriously wrong with Sarah Spain.

We do not care how she feels about the president or what her wacky politics are. But to get this upset because the male hockey team didn't white knight in a way she deemed acceptable is not normal behavior.

The team was celebrating and having fun during a call with the president. Not everything is as serious, political, and menacing as Spain believes.

In her worldview, you are either oppressed or an oppressor. This is the type of mindset that can take a toll on a person. You can see it has taken a toll on Spain. While she was never exactly the girl next door, she used to be found making parody videos titled "I'm F***in Steve Bartman."

Today, she comes across as bitter, sad, and spiteful. In those Bluesky clips, she looked and sounded like a buffoon.

In fact, supposed female sports advocates like her are doing far more damage to the growth of women's sports than Trump. She has tried to turn women's sports into ground zero for her unjust grievances, while defending the trans people who want to share locker rooms with women.

And that is what is unfair to women.