Bill Belicihick Responds To Tom Brady's Playful Jab, Wishes Him Good Luck In Broadcasting Debut

You know how Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a highly publicized and contentious fallout? They seem to be getting over it quite well.

The social media world was stunned when Belichick decided that he was going to join Instagram last week. This was a major life development for the 72-year-old, who in his coaching days repeatedly proved he had absolutely no idea what any social media platform was called.

So when Belichick made this surprising decision, Brady took to his own Instagram account to take a playful jab at his coach of roughly 20 years.

Fortunately, for the rest of us, Bellichick will not be taking his demanding and militant coaching style to Instagram, and responded with his own humorous jab at the greatest quarterback of all time.

"Hey, Tom, what do you mean the party’s over, just getting started," Belichick said. "Wanted to wish you well today in your opening game in Cleveland…I’m sure you’re going to do great, can’t wait to watch you today."

As a lifelong New England Patriots fan, this makes me incredibly happy. I spent most Sundays in my childhood watching them get win after win, and it made my weekends so much fun (and everyone else’s miserable). So when these two parted ways in what was a tense split, I was sorely disappointed.

But it looks like these guys are slowly finding ways to make amends, even if only from a distance. And that makes me happy.

Brady will be in Cleveland to broadcast the Browns’ game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on Fox - and Belichick will be watching.