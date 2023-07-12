Spanish Tennis Star Paula Badosa & Her Boyfriend Receive A Six-Figure Offer From Adult Website After Her Sex Dream Revelation

Videos by OutKick

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa’s run at Wimbledon came to an end when she was forced to drop out of her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk. An unfortunate back injury made it impossible for her to continue.

As a result of her early exit, she was unable to hit the court with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two were set to play together for the first time during a mixed double match.

Tsitsipas, the No. 5 ranked player in the world, saw his run at Wimbledon come to an end earlier than he had planned when he lost in the fourth-round on Monday to unseeded Chris Eubanks.

Paula Badosa of Spain in action against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the Women’s Singles second round match. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Despite the disappointing end to their time at Wimbledon this year, it’s an event they won’t soon forget. A press conference where Badosa talked about a sex dream she had about Tsitsipas is to thank for that.

“Yeah, well, I was injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final. Of course I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match,” Badosa said.

“Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning Australian Open.”

She continued, “Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to leave it there.”

They also have the sex dream press conference to thank for a six-figure offer they recently received from an adult website. Vice President of My.Club, Mike Ford, sent a letter to the couple offering them $100,000 to join the site.

Paula Badosa Couldn’t Have Predicted An Offer Like This

In his pitch to “tennis’s it couple” he says the opportunity will give disappointed tennis fans a chance to see them together since they had to pull out of their mixed doubles match.

“Dear Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, I saw the unfortunate news that you had to pull out of competing in this year’s mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon,” Ford’s letter read.

“Tennis fans everywhere are disappointed they won’t be able to see tennis’s latest ‘it’ couple competing together on the same court pounding balls and drilling serves.”

“To make up for the purse you missed out on – and more importantly, provide fans with some exclusive behind-the-scenes action – I’d like to offer you up to $100,000 to set up accounts and share joint content on My.Club, the adult subscription platform for content creators and post regularly (at least three times per week for one full year),” he continued.

“You can provide fans with a special glimpse into your budding romance. Paula can detail her dream of ‘having a very romantic moment’ with Stefanos. Heck, maybe you can film some very romantic moments for fans to see and watch. Better yet, you can field paid custom requests from fans. After all, you are both crafty with shafts and balls.”

“I know both of you are reeling after an early exit from singles competition. Please take your time and consider my offer. I look forward to hearing from you.”

That’s quite the offer, but it’s highly unlikely that the couple will be taking the adult site up on it. Not only do none of the athletes who receive these kinds of offers take them, but their disappointing Wimbledon runs came with six-figure paydays for each of them.