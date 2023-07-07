Spanish Tennis Star Paula Badosa Reveals The Sex Dream She Had About Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas

Videos by OutKick

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world by the WTA, is dating fellow tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two recently went public with their relationship and are both at Wimbledon, which runs through July 16.

During a press conference earlier this week at Wimbledon, Badosa revealed that she had a sex dream about Tsitsipas earlier this year while in Australia. She had watched him play Novak Djokovic in the final then dreamed about the two of them winning the Australian Open and having sex, or as she put it “having a very romantic moment.”

Paula Badosa of Spain leaves the court after pulling out due to injury against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the Women’s Singles second round. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Yeah, well, I was injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final. Of course I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match,” Badosa admitted.

“Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning Australian Open.”

She continued, “Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to leave it there.”

Injuries Can’t Take Away This Press Conference Moment

Unfortunately for Badosa, her sex dream press conference is probably going to be the only highlight of her Wimbledon run this year. What a highlight it is, but she undoubtedly wanted to create a few on the court as well.

That’s not going to happen because of a lower back injury that she suffered during her most recent match. Badosa was set to compete for the first time with Tsitsipas on Friday in a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek, but had to pull out.

“No I won’t be able [to],” Badosa said when asked about the doubles match with her boyfriend. “The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It’s the stress fracture.”

“I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, I felt it again. It’s a little bit worse. I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks.”

Tennis fans will have to wait a little longer to see these two complete alongside one another in a match. Thankfully, we’ll always have her sex dream press conference to look back on.