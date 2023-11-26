Spanish Model Says She’s Tripled Her Income Thanks To Her Baby Bump

Videos by OutKick

If you were one of those thinking that pumping the brakes on creating content during pregnancy is a good idea, Spanish model Patricia Steisy is here to tell that you couldn’t be more wrong. A growing baby bump is just what the bank account ordered.

The 32-year-old social media influencer, who claims on her OnlyFans to need no introduction, has more than tripled her income and credits her baby bump for the increase. Over the last few months she’s gone from EUR 4,000 (more than $4,300) a month to EUR 14,000 (more than $15,300).

Patricia Steisy attends Big Brother VIP party in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

That’s some serious cash to be hauling in. All Patricia has done to add the extra income is continue to make content. There’s apparently quite the demand for the content created by pregnant women. Why wouldn’t there be? The internet is a weird place.

Patricia said of her pregnancy, “It has tripled my income, now it is EUR 12,000-14,000,”

She also revealed that it hasn’t been all fun and games. The increase in income has come with an increase in haters who think she should be shutting down business during her pregnancy.

Patricia Steisy Is Ignoring The Haters And Keeping The Money Train On The Tracks

They’re talking crazy and Patricia has no plans on letting the haters get to her. She’s cashing huge checks and has upgraded her living situation.

“People say ‘You’re a slut,'” she continued. “But I live in a big chalet now and I’m not ashamed.”

That’s exactly the mindset you need to make a living off of content. Add her increased OnlyFans cash to the brand deals she’s pulling in from an Instagram following of more than 410k and she’s up to EUR 20,000 (almost $22,000).

That’s chalet level income right there. It’s also at a level where you don’t need a real job tied to a desk for 8 hours a day.

Which is good news for Patricia, because she’s not going down that path. She said, “I prefer to do this instead of asking to be paid to work because I don’t want to work.”

I’d argue with that approach if I could. Cashing in on pregnancy content is way easier than working for a living.