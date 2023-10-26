Trans Netflix Writer Looking To Get Pregnant To Host Live Sperm Donor Search Show Where Potential Donors Will Be Grilled

Videos by OutKick

It turns out America’s Got Talent has evolved, thanks to the wokes, into “Who Wants To Whip Up Some Sperm For A Transgender Dude Who Is Actually A Biological Female?”

Netflix, the online streaming business trans Gs and the LGBTQ++ warriors once threatened to destroy if the company ran Dave Chappelle comedy specials (which aired), is getting into bed with one of its writers, transG Krishna Istha, who was born a woman, for a live special where Istha will seek out sperm donors.

That’s right, Istha will seek out biological males to whip up some sperm so Ishta can be impregnated. It also turns out British taxpayers will be funding this show, according to the Daily Mail, to the tune of $78,000. Netflix will reportedly throw in another $37,000 and we have ourselves a show!

Say what?

The show, called First Trimester, will include a question and answer session where Istha will grill potential sperm donors on their suitability to impregnate the biological woman pretending to be a guy.

What a world.

Here’s how this will work, according to the Mail:

The age “recommendation” for the show will be 18+

The interview portion will be adults-only and adult males who are offering their sperm

Three-hour show with new interviews every 15 minutes with potential baby daddies

The trans G says potential donors will be asked questions like “Are you punctual? and “What do you think happens when we die?”

That’s right, the Gs are now turning family creation into a stage gameshow which will then be sold off to a massive corporation with a market cap of $180 billion to be funneled into homes around the world as something humans should be proud of.

And then all of this is pumped into the brains of teens who are then polled by outlets like Newsweek and we get survey results that look like this:

Thanks, Netflix.