Spain Manager Okays Sex Before Games, Draws The Line At Orgies

Qatar officials made it clear leading up to the World Cup that there would be no place for one-night stands. There were reports that people being caught having sex outside of marriage could face seven years in prison.

“Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament,” a police source said prior to the tournament.

Luis Enrique speaks during the Spain Press Conference in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

Not all of the teams participating in the World Cup are as strict with their rules on sex as the host country. Spain’s manager Luis Enrique revealed where his line is during a Twitch livestream with fans.

Enrique said, “I don’t mind players having sex the night before matches but I draw the line at orgies.”

Spain’s Manager Is Raising Some Questions

Fans then asked the former player turned manager if players should be told not to have sex prior to games. He replied, “It’s ridiculous (to ban it). It’s something I consider totally normal.”

“If you’re at an orgy the night before a match then obviously that’s not ideal, but when I’m a club coach the players are at home the night before a game and it’s not something that worries me at all.”

Given Qatar’s stance on sex at the tournament, players having an orgy prior to a game isn’t likely to take place. The opportunities are certainly going to be limited if they exist at all.

The fact that Enrique brought it up has to make you wonder if orgies are a regular occurrence in soccer circles. The off the field fun surrounding the sport has been well documented.

Perhaps, not well enough if there are constant orgies taking place. At this point I don’t know that there are, but it’s something to keep an eye on for sure.