South Carolina Hoops Star Claims Racism On ESPY Invite Snub

Aliyah Boston is the reigning National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball, winning the award unanimously after leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to a national championship.

Those honors afforded her another “honor”; she was nominated for an ESPY. Boston was one of the finalists for “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports,” though she did not win. Oklahoma softball’s Jocelyn Alo took home the hardware during a special ESPY preview show on Tuesday night.

Boston assumed she would be invited to the awards show, given that she was one of four finalists in her category for an award. However, that was initially not the case. ESPN did not extend her an invitation for Wednesday’s live telecast.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley brought light to the snub on Sunday, posting on Twitter: “who in the room from [ESPN] decided it was a great idea not to invite [the National Player of the Year],” she wrote. “There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room.”

Like really….who in the room from @espn @ESPYS decided it was a great idea not to invite @MarchMadnessWBB NPOY DPOY….not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room……the fight continue….#WBBSTANDUP — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 17, 2022

Many believe Staley is implying that the ESPY’s invitational committee does not contain enough people of color, women, or perhaps both.

The pressure from Staley’s tweet caused ESPN and Disney to cave – as they almost always do to woke public pressure. ESPN released a statement to Slate:

“Due to both COVID restrictions and a new venue with much less seating capacity than previous shows, ‘The 2022 ESPYs’ prioritized athlete invitations to focus on specific awards that will be handed out during the broadcast.” ESPN Statement on not inviting Aliyah Boston to ESPYs

Despite that statement, ESPN reversed course and invited Boston to the show. However, she declined the invitation, instead electing to play the racism and sexism cards as reasons for the snub.

Boston posted a statement on Twitter that read, in part, “It hurt me more to see ESPN change course and invite me only after social media caught wind of it. I’m used to this. It’s just another moment when the disrespect and erasure of Black women is brushed off as a ‘mistake’ or an ‘oversight.’”

I thank God for continuing to bless me, for guiding my steps, and for the love and support of my family, fans and community. I would like to say congratulations @78jocelyn_alo and all the ESPY winners🎉 I remain thankful in all things. pic.twitter.com/BkO2iPA8YS — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) July 20, 2022

