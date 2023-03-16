South Carolina Football Players Suspended Over Gun Charges, Hiding AR-15 In Campus Apartment

Videos by OutKick

Three South Carolina football players were suspended on February 3 and new details reveal that the players are facing gun charges related to the illegal possession of an AR-15 rifle.

According to records obtained by The Greenville News, a warrant for redshirt freshman Anthony Rose was issued on February 6 stating that on January 25, university housing staff “observed and photographed an AR-15 rifle” in his on-campus apartment during a health and safety check.

The warrant explains that while officers waited for Rose to answer the door, he threw the weapon out of a window into a common area. “Two associates of Rose can be seen retrieving the rifle from the common area and one is concealing it in his pants.”

Three South Carolina players have been indefinitely suspended related to gun charges. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Those two associates appear to be freshmen Cameron Upshaw and Monteque Rhames. Upshaw, who is just 17 years old, was charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds and obstructing justice. The 18-year-old Rhames was charged with obstructing justice and carrying weapons on school property.

A petition filed in the 5th Judicial Circuit family court goes on to state that Upshaw corroborated the story on January 30. His iPhone was also searched via a search warrant and “text conversations regarding the incident and referencing multiple firearms being stored” at the apartment.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is putting the responsibility of all disciplinary measures on the higher-ups at the university.

“That’s a university decision and I have bosses and there’s processes that those guys go through within the university and outside of the university as well,” Beamer said. “Right now, neither of the three are involved in our program.”