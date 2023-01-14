Shane Beamer Torches South Carolina Radio Report As Garrett Riley Gets PAID At Clemson

Of the 131 college football coaches, Shane Beamer is amongst the most vocal. The 45-year-old, second-year head coach at South Carolina rarely minces his words and is always willing to speak his mind.

Shane Beamer doesn’t hold back. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Even if it means punching down, like he did on Friday.

Earlier this week, Clemson announced that it had hired its next offensive coordinator. Garrett Riley, who led TCU to a record-setting offensive campaign that ended with a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff, will be taking the same role with the Tigers.

Riley is set to receive $5.55 million over three years, according to terms of the initial deal. He will earn $1.75 million per year in base salary, and will get paid a $300,000 signing bonus within the first 60 days of his official employment start date.

In addition, Riley can earn multiple bonuses. The 33-year-old will get paid $10,000 if Clemson reaches the ACC Championship and $100,000 if his team finishes with a top-five “total” or “relative” offense, among others.

It was a big splash hire that sent ripples across college football. Dabo Swinney isn’t messing around.

Shane Beamer isn’t concerned with Clemson’s hire

As Riley’s offense propelled the Horned Frogs to a historic season, he received a lot of interest from multiple programs across the country. Some schools wanted him as a head coach. Others were interested in making him its offensive coordinator.

In the end, Riley ended up in the ACC.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the state, South Carolina hired Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator on Dec. 13, 2022. He replaces Marcus Satterfield, who became the highest-paid assistant in Nebraska history.

Beamer wants to be very clear that Loggains is his guy. When a South Carolina-based radio program claimed that the Gamecocks wanted Riley on Friday, he shut them down. Hard.

I normally don’t respond to second-rate /J.V. radio programs I’ve never heard of (and apparently no one else has either considering you’re in the Upstate & have 8,000 followers )



Do you have a good source ? Other than , oh I don’t know ….ME?



Happy for Garrett. We got OUR guy https://t.co/VpBjtO2CfC — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) January 14, 2023

Beamer recognized that he was punching down toward a “second-rate” radio program that has just 8,350 followers on Twitter. It didn’t matter. He wanted to set the record straight and did so loudly.