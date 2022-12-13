South Carolina’s Shane Beamer Hires Dowell Loggains As Offensive Coordinator

South Carolina has been in the market for an offensive coordinator for the past few weeks and Shane Beamer has made a hire. Following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Nebraska, the Gamecocks finalized an agreement with Arkansas TE’s coach Dowell Loggains.

Following the 8-4 season and upcoming matchup with Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, one would think fans would be upbeat during this offseason. But, over the last week, fans have seen promising players hit the transfer portal, which has caused concern. The hiring of Loggains could bring a number of players to Columbia, along with a new offensive scheme.

The South Carolina board of trustees approved the three-year deal, which is through Dec. 31, 2025 and will pay him $1 million per year. If Loggains were to leave South Carolina for a head coaching position in the NFL or college, he would not owe a buyout.

South Carolina state troopers help escort South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer off the field. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dowell Loggains Entering His Third Season As A College Coach

After spending a majority of his career in the NFL, Loggains has been on the Arkansas staff the last two season’s, serving as the tight end’s coach for Sam Pittman. Before his time in Fayetteville, he was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

It will be intriguing to see which style of offense Dowell will implement at South Carolina, as he has worked under Kendal Briles the past two years. He has used more of a pro-style offense during his time in the NFL, so changing his philosophy as the coordinator in Columbia will be something to watch.

Also, this will only be his third year as a college coach, so recruiting will be key, especially trying to find players that fit his scheme, which could look similar to what Arkansas did with KJ Jefferson this past season.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal Monday, which followed TE Jaheim Bell announcing his commitment to Florida State. The future of quarterback Spencer Rattler is still waiting to be decided, as he will play in the bowl game against Notre Dame. There is a chance Rattler returns, or he could enter the NFL Draft.