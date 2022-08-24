South Carolina Previews LED Light Show For Season Opener And It’s Glorious

Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, is going to be absolutely rocking this football season. Not only are the Gamecocks coming off of their best season since 2018, but the stadium’s production staff is also pulling out all the stops to get fans fired up.

While South Carolina’s season opener at home against Georgia State isn’t the most exciting matchup, fans in attendance will be treated to an unbelievable LED light show just before kick-off.

South Carolina shared a preview of the light show and what Williams-Brice Stadium will look like as players take the field this season.

Anyone that’s sensitive to flashing lights may not have a great time, but everyone else certainly will.

The lights switching to solid red as ‘Sandstorm’ starts playing may be the coolest part of a college football intro in the entire country. Gamecock fans waving towels and jumping around to ‘Sandstorm’ has been a tradition for quite a while at South Carolina, but the lights add an entirely different layer to the experience.

The only downside of this is that – in case you didn’t know – LED lights don’t exactly do a whole lot when the sun is out.

South Carolina welcomes Georgia to town on September 17, but the game is set for a noon kickoff. This LED light show with the defending national champions in town would have been a sight to behold.

The Gamecocks will surely have another night game other than their season opener against Georgia State, so hopefully, we get treated to this light show on more than one occasion.