South Carolina Fans Savagely Storming The Field ON THE ROAD After Beating Clemson Raises One Big Question

South Carolina walked into Clemson’s trap and took over Clemson’s trap. Literally.

After falling behind 23-14 at halftime, the Gamecocks battled back to beat their in-state rivals by one. It marked their eighth win of the season and No. 7-ranked Clemson’s second loss.

Clemson and South Carolina have played 119 times, dating back to 1896. Entering the weekend, the former had beaten the latter in seven-straight games.

The Tigers’ winning streak is over. Shane Beamer, in his second year with the program, notched his first win in the ‘Battle of the Palmetto State’ and did so on the road.

That is what makes the postgame scene so unique. Gamecocks fans stormed the field… on the road!

Rarely, if ever, do visiting fans rush an opponent’s field. It is not typically something that happens, but it did Saturday.

Clemson has a tradition called “meeting at the paw.” Tigers fans meet at midfield after each and every game.

Not this week.

South Carolina fans were the ones who met at the paw.

South Carolina fans taking over the field at Death Valley.



Chants of “Beamer Ball” ringing out right after this video ended. pic.twitter.com/xTst1sfSt1 — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) November 26, 2022

Simply, wow. South Carolina fans “meeting at the paw” pic.twitter.com/rF7ON1TFpt — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 26, 2022

Storming the field at an opponent’s stadium is absolutely savage, but it also raises one big question. Will there be a fine?

In the SEC, when fans rush the field, the program is met with one of the following:

$50,000 fine is levied for the first field storm offense.

$100,000 fine is levied for the second field storm offense.

$250,000 fine is levied for the third field storm offense and those after.

LSU was fined twice this season, Texas A&M was fined last year— and so on and so forth.

If South Carolina beat Clemson and stormed the field at home, it would have been fined $100,000 because its fans stormed the field after beating Tennessee in Columbia last weekend. But it wasn’t at home.

Do the Gamecocks still get a fine? Or is it negated because it was on the road?

Tigers fans are allowed to “meet at the paw,” so that presumably means that opposing fans are allowed to do so as well. South Carolina will likely avoid a fine because its fans stormed the field on the road, and not at home.

Because that makes sense, right?! *eye roll*

Either way, it was savage.