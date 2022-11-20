Spencer Rattler finally got his hero moment on Saturday night. His career has been riddled with questions and criticism, but he will never be forgotten in Columbia, South Carolina after his performance on November 19, 2022.

Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns without an interception as the Gamecocks upset the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. After throwing his fifth score of the night, he went savage mode and counted them out on his fingers.

Spencer Rattler is in his bag.



🖐 TDs on the night vs. No. 5 Tennessee pic.twitter.com/DPM2FS11rO — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2022

t was an incredible performance that led the 23.5-point underdogs to a triumphant victory.

In fact, South Carolina scored so many points that the stadium ran out of fireworks.

South Carolina has now scored so many times tonight (9 TD) that Williams Brice Stadium has run out of fireworks — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) November 20, 2022

As soon as the clock hit zero, the fans poured onto the field. The scenes were epic.

Final: South Carolina 63, Tennessee 38 pic.twitter.com/a3tyBzZZ8L — Alan Cole (@Alan__Cole) November 20, 2022

South Carolina football upsets No. 5 Tennessee on senior night 63-38.



College football. pic.twitter.com/HVWHTBmf2T — Emily Adams (@eaadams6) November 20, 2022

No grass in sight pic.twitter.com/aBw0ipKqq6 — The Daily Gamecock Sports (@TDG_Sports) November 20, 2022

STORM THE FIELD! According to SEC policy, USC will be fined $50,000 for storming the field. It'll be worth every penny, don't you agree! Who's chippin' in to pay? pic.twitter.com/Xnl0JODztO — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) November 20, 2022

Rattler, who took the final snap and took a knee to put the game to bed, immediately turned to the student section and awaited their arrival with open arms. Once they got to him, the South Carolina fans mobbed their first-year quarterback who transferred to the SEC with high hopes and even higher expectations.

LET THE CELEBRATION COMMENCE FORTH! A GAMECOCK OBLITERATION OF #5 TENNESSEE! pic.twitter.com/MhP5DQfhn9 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 20, 2022

In that moment, Rattler proved all of the haters wrong. He did what they said he couldn’t.

Spencer Rattler shut down the doubt at South Carolina.

Ever since Spencer Rattler burst onto the scene as a five-star quarterback on ‘QB1: Beyond The Lights,’ he has been met with constant scrutiny. His character (whether rightfully or not) has been questioned, his talent has been doubted and the haters have hated.

After arriving on campus at Oklahoma in 2019, his time in Norman was quite the rollercoaster.

At the highest of highs, he and the Sooners won the Big-12 and a Cotton Bowl over Florida. At the lowest of lows, he was benched in favor of Caleb Williams and chose not to celebrate with his team after his replacement led the largest comeback in Red River Shootout history.

Now, in what is likely his final year on the collegiate level, it seems like Rattler has his swagger back.

Rattler entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 regular season and later committed to play at South Carolina. Exactly 355 days later, he led the Gamecocks to their seventh win of the season over a one-loss Volunteers side that was knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.

Soak it up, Spencer!