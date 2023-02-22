‘Sorry’ Don Lemon Returns To CNN This Morning

Videos by OutKick

CNN will no longer have to search far and wide for a host to offend women in their 40s and beyond. An apologetic Don Lemon returned this morning to save the day.

For the tens of you who might not be familiar with Lemon, he’s as sour as his name.

As one OutKick colleague so aptly described him this morning, Lemon is “the dumbest person on tv who’s not on The View.”

High praise, and deservedly so.

After taking the weekend and early part of this week off to avoid paparazzi (seriously, this guy sucks), Lemon returned to CNN’s airwaves this morning. And as is par for the course from Libs, he dropped an apologetic tweet just moments before going on-air:

“…I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

Don Lemon Is Back On CNN

Is anyone surprised that CNN welcomed Lemon back? CNN treats Lemon as if he walks on water. His comments about women in their “primes” certainly isn’t cancelable to most. But then again, this is CNN and Don Lemon we’re talking about. Cancel is what they do best.

But not with Lemon. He gets a free pass to continue boring dwindling viewers with liberal news.

Don Lemon returned to CNN on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN.)

As the New York Times noted last week, most of his co-workers and even CNN’s CEO, Chris Licht, have had enough of Lemon.

Per The Times, Licht opened his daily editorial call on Friday by rebuking Lemon’s segment where he referenced women’s “primes.”

“[Lemon] remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht told CNN staffers.

Despite Licht’s comments and those recently made by Lemon’s coworkers, the 56-year-old needed only some (extremely quick) “formal training” and a Tweet to return to co-hosting CNN This Morning.

