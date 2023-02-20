CNN Changes Don Lemon Story, Now Claims He’s On Vacation Because The Media Is Too Mean

Videos by OutKick

CNN’s version of events with Don Lemon has, yet again, shifted.

The news network is embroiled with chaos and carnage involving Lemon, and the situation only seems to be spiraling downward with every passing day.

Following sexist and hyper-partisan comments about Nikki Haley and women’s “prime” ages, Lemon went on vacation Friday. It was then reported that he was benched for the Monday broadcast of his morning show. The report from the Daily Beast claimed there were “ongoing conversations about Don’s future” at CNN due to the fact he had become “a constant distraction,” according to an unnamed source.

Well, CNN wants people to know that’s simply not true and he’s just doing extra re-charging because people are too mean to him.

“He is taking the holiday. He’s been chased by paparazzi all weekend. He’s been under attack. He’s not ready to go back on air,” CNN said in a statement to Mediaite. Fox News reported CNN told the outlet Lemon’s return will depend on “where his head is at.”

Yes, Don Lemon is so fragile and soft that he needs extra vacation time because the media isn’t nice to him. I guess the media should pat him on the back for allegedly blowing up on his female co-worker.

Don Lemon has become a huge issue for CNN.

The headlines surrounding Lemon and “CNN this Morning” have become never-ending and they’re not good. It’s become borderline comical at this point just how out of control he’s become.

Let’s run down a quick list:

That’s just a list of quick hitters from the past couple weeks (the December screaming incident didn’t become public until weeks after).

Now, CNN’s latest spin is that Don Lemon is “under attack,” and thus, can’t return to TV. God bless his heroics. He’s almost like the guys on D-Day. We at OutKick hope he’s able to recover quickly so he can have a medal pinned on his chest for combatting all the completely unjustified criticism.

CNN has enabled this situation for far too long, and now Chris Licht finds himself in a very sticky situation. Will he really fire a gay black man? OutKick’s Bobby Burack has speculated there’s no chance in hell CNN would dare cross that line, and so far, he appears to be correct.

The good news is, he’s turning into a content goldmine for all the wrong reasons. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest Lemon exploits and spin zone as it comes out. We’re definitely not near the finish line just yet.