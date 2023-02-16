Don Lemon Says Women Over 40 Aren’t In Their Prime Amid Nikki Haley Presidential Bid

Videos by OutKick

“I’m not sexist,” said CNN host Don Lemon in December to his female co-hosts whom he verbally abuses.

It’s important he declared himself not-a-sexist two months ago. Otherwise, one might deduce he’s in fact a sexist, ordinary man after a segment today.

Thursday, Lemon mansplained to the women on set that former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her 2024 bid for president, is not in her prime. Haley is 51 years old, about a decade past when Lemon considers a woman in “prime” condition.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” commented Lemon. “Sorry, When a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s…”

If a straight white guy said this, Lemon would demand his firing before the end of the segment and order him to atone for his sexism.

Lemon prefers his president 80 and male, like Joe Biden.

That is one of the more overtly sexist comments one has made on television of late. If a straight white man were to say as much, CNN would demand that man re-sign and seek sexist equality training.

But Don Lemon is a gay black man. So, CNN will do nothing at the risk of racial and LGBT backlash.

Lemon is privileged like that.

Already, CNN has allowed him to berate and bully co-host Kaitlan Collins for reportedly talking more than he prefers on set. He has since interrupted her during a segment to belittle her interviewing skills.

Lemon has also distressed his female staffers.

Don Lemon drunk during New Year’s.

Don Lemon has issues with women. They intimidate him. And based on his ratings, women despise him also.

To be fair, men also dislike him. As do the non-binary.

CNN demoted him in the fall to his current position as co-anchor in the morning. He has since sunk the time slot to the lowest-rated cable news show in a decade.

The network as a whole recently set a nine-year low with Lemon shrinking the base of the network to start each news day.

As we plan to dive into further in the coming days, Don Lemon has now tied MSNBC host Joy Reid as the most loathsome, hideous face on television.

But at least he’s not sexist, as he noted in December.