Sony Michel Is Not Dead, According To Sony Michel

Sony Michel felt the need to let the world know that he is, in fact, not dead. While he did retire from the NFL just over a month ago, he is very much still alive.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleged that the former Georgia Bulldog passed away in a motorcycle accident in Florida. The post was later deleted, but Michel wanted to assure his followers that he is doing just fine.

Michel, an Orlando native, jumped on X and shared a two-word message: fake news.

Fake news — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) August 14, 2023

Sadly, a report did confirm that NFL running back Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Collins, just 28 years old, played five seasons in the NFL.

According to a statement shared by Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Collins’ motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban with the impact causing him to enter the rear passenger side window of the SUV.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Baltimore Ravens’ statement read in part. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Collins played for both the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens throughout his career scoring 19 touchdowns and rushing for just shy of 2,000 yards in 50 career games.

Michel retired from the league after stings with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers.