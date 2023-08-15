Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead At 28 After Motorcycle Accident In Florida

Videos by OutKick

The NFL mourns the loss of former Seahawks and Ravens running back Alex Collins, who died at the age of 28 on Monday.

Collins played in the NFL for five seasons.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a statement late Monday detailing that Collins died in a fatal crash while riding his motorcycle in Florida on Sunday night. The scene occurred near West Oakland Park Boulevard in the city of Lauderdale Lakes.

The announcement read:

The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 13, near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. The preliminary investigation revealed Alexander Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 33rd Avenue. At the same time, an adult female was traveling westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard. The Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the accident.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement on Collins’ passing:

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Collins’ college team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, posted a statement on his passing:

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #RIP3”

Collins played his best season with the Ravens in 2017. He logged 973 rushing yards on 212 carries, adding six touchdowns on the ground.

In January 2023, Collins signed with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

From Seattle to Baltimore to Memphis, Collins garnered respect as a tough runner. By all accounts and tributes Monday, Collins was also respected as a great individual.

Rest in peace.

Tributes poured in for the late running back.

