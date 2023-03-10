Sonics Legend Shawn Kemp Released From Jail Following Drive-By Arrest

Videos by OutKick

He gave Sonic’s Drive-Thru a new meaning; now he’s a free man (for now). NBA legend Shawn Kemp has been released from Pierce County jail following his arrest in Tacoma Wednesday afternoon.

Kemp had been arrested for his involvement in an alleged drive-by shooting, which he later claimed was an act of self-defense. No charges have been immediately posted against Kemp, according to the Associated Press.

“There was not a drive-by shooting as previously reported, and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Kemp’s attorney stated. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”

Per Kemp’s testimony, released by his legal team on Thursday, the former player had several possessions stolen Tuesday night and tracked down the alleged thieves (using the tracker on his stolen iPhone) to a parking lot near Tacoma Mall.

Attorney Scott Boatman statement on his client Shawn Kemp: pic.twitter.com/2slkabXWl8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023

As relayed by OutKick’s David Hookstead, footage surfaced of Kemp, 53, yelling at a vehicle and opening fire before taking off in his car.

Witnesses around the scene watched Kemp discard his gun before leaving, which Tacoma PD officers discovered. No injuries were reported from the scene. An investigation is still ongoing.

As previously reported on OutKick, Kemp has been arrested several times since retiring from the NBA. On April 4, 2005, Kemp was arrested in Shoreline, Washington, due to carrying roughly 60 grams of weed, a small bit of cocaine and a gun. In 2006, Kemp was arrested in Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

