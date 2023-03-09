Video Allegedly Shows Shawn Kemp Opening Fire Before Shooting Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Video has surfaced allegedly showing NBA legend Shawn Kemp opening fire prior to being arrested.

The legendary Seattle SuperSonics player was arrested Wednesday on a felony drive-by shooting charge in Tacoma, Washington. Kemp claims he was acting in self-defense while attempting to retrieve some stolen items and alleges he was fired on first, according to Fox 13.

In a video released by TMZ, Kemp appears to be yelling at a vehicle before raising his weapon and firing a shot. Police quickly arrived, and witnesses claim multiple shots were fired, according to TMZ. However, the video captured only shows one.

Police took Shawn Kemp into custody Wednesday.

Officers quickly converged onto the scene of the shooting outside a shopping mall, and took Kemp into custody.

Witnesses claim Kemp dumped his gun in a bush before making contact with officers. The police eventually searched for it and found the alleged weapon, according to TMZ. Nobody was hurt during the shooting.

Now, the authorities will have to figure out whether or not Kemp was acting in true self-defense or if he broke the law. Clearly based on the fact he was charged with felony drive-by shooting, the officers on the scene did feel he violated the law.

Shawn Kemp arrested after alleged drive-by shooting. Video released by TMZ allegedly shows him firing a shot. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kemp was a first round pick in the 1989 draft and a six-time all-star before retiring after the 2003 season. This is a developing situation. Continue to check back for the latest updates as we have them at OutKick.