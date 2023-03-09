NBA, Sonics Legend Shawn Kemp Booked For Drive-By Shooting: Report

Videos by OutKick

Not the comeback from the Rain Man we expected.

NBA and Seattle Sonics legend Shawn Kemp, 53, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for his involvement in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the altercation occurred at 1:58 p.m. (PST) — multiple shots were fired before one car fled. The scene, confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, involved two cars inside a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Washington. Kemp was reportedly detained within the Tacoma Mall property.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

No fatalities or injuries were reported from the incident. Authorities confirmed that a gun was found at the scene.

CREDIT: Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept.

The department posted,

“At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-year-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing.”

Pierce County Jail’s database listed Shawn Travis Kemp, booked at 2:58 p.m. (PST).

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

Kemp was an NBA star during the 90s as a member of the Seattle Sonics. He played his way to six All-Star selections and joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2003.

Since retiring, Kemp has been an expert in hemp, opening up two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Kemp has been arrested several times since leaving the NBA.

On April 4, 2005, Kemp was arrested in Shoreline, Washington, due to carrying roughly 60 grams of weed, a small bit of cocaine and a gun. In 2006, Kemp was arrested in Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Marcial/NBAE via Getty Images)

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops