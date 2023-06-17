Son Of Ray Lewis Died Of Accidental Overdose

updated

Videos by OutKick

Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, died from an accidental overdose.

Police responded to a call for a medical emergency Wednesday and found an unresponsive Lewis. A friend was administering CPR while another friend screamed for Narcan, according to the police report.

Lewis was reportedly lying naked in a room in the Florida home, between a bed and a wall. He was not breathing. Police administered Narcan, but Lewis did not respond.

The report says cops found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam — commonly used for anxiety and panic disorder. Police also found a used needle at the scene and a small plastic bag inside of an empty beer can.

While police believe Lewis’ death was the result of an accidental overdose, it will be up to a medical examiner to make the final determination.

Ray Lewis III was one of six children born to the ex-Ravens linebacker.

Rahsaan Lewis posted the news of his brother’s abrupt death on Instagram. He shared a photo of the former college running back with a solemn note on his passing.

His post read:

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because [I know] how much you was really hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis III started his college career for the Miami Hurricanes, similar to his dad. He struggled to gain a true role (playing primarily on special teams) and transferred to Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union.

According to TMZ, Lewis III also pursued a music career.

Ray Lewis

Written by Amber Harding

Amber is a Midwestern transplant living in Murfreesboro, TN. She spends most of her time taking pictures of her dog, explaining why real-life situations are exactly like "this one time on South Park," and being disappointed by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Leave a Reply