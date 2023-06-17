Son Of Ray Lewis Died Of Accidental Overdose

Videos by OutKick

Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, died from an accidental overdose.

Police responded to a call for a medical emergency Wednesday and found an unresponsive Lewis. A friend was administering CPR while another friend screamed for Narcan, according to the police report.

Lewis was reportedly lying naked in a room in the Florida home, between a bed and a wall. He was not breathing. Police administered Narcan, but Lewis did not respond.

The report says cops found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam — commonly used for anxiety and panic disorder. Police also found a used needle at the scene and a small plastic bag inside of an empty beer can.

While police believe Lewis’ death was the result of an accidental overdose, it will be up to a medical examiner to make the final determination.

Ray Lewis III was one of six children born to the ex-Ravens linebacker.

Rahsaan Lewis posted the news of his brother’s abrupt death on Instagram. He shared a photo of the former college running back with a solemn note on his passing.

His post read:

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because [I know] how much you was really hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis III started his college career for the Miami Hurricanes, similar to his dad. He struggled to gain a true role (playing primarily on special teams) and transferred to Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union.

According to TMZ, Lewis III also pursued a music career.