NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ Son Passes Away at 28

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis‘ 28-year-old son, Ray Lewis III, has tragically passed away, confirmed by TMZ Sports on Thursday. No official cause of death has been provided as of current reporting.

Lewis III was one of six children born to the ex-Ravens linebacker.

Rahsaan Lewis posted the news of his brother’s abrupt death on Instagram. He shared a photo of the former college running back with a solemn note on his passing.

His post read:

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because [I know] how much you was really hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis III started his college career for the Miami Hurricanes, similar to his Hall of Fame dad. He struggled to gain a true role (playing primarily on special teams) and transferred to Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union.

According to TMZ, Lewis III also pursued a music career.

Ray Lewis III’s Virginia Union coach, Diego Ryland, posted a tribute to the late player on Thursday.

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Rest in Peace

