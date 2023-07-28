Son Of Former Miss BumBum Contestant Admits That He Films Some Of Her Content

Videos by OutKick

Getting into the family business can be a very rewarding experience. You learn the ropes from a family member and have all the knowledge that they’ve collected over the years passed down.

If you’re the 18-year-old son of a former Miss BumBum contestant, who is currently making content on Instagram and OnlyFans, you might want to think twice before getting into the family business.

Brazilian model and reality TV star, Andressa Urach, is the aforementioned former Miss BumBum contestant. She made her return to OnlyFans for a second time after taking a break from content earlier this year.

Andressa Urach (R) from Santa Catarina state and Camila Vernaglia from Sao Paulo state celebrate after finishing in 2nd and 3rd place during the Miss Bumbum pageant. (Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The fact that she’s decided to return to making content isn’t what has people talking. What has people talking is that her 18-year-old son Arthur has gotten involved in the family business. And no, he’s not making content of his own.

Arthur has taken up some of the responsibilities around filming some of his 35-year-old mom’s content. He admitted to being behind the camera during a recent Instagram Q&A with his followers.

A follower asked, “Arthur, are you the one who films Andressa’s Onlyfans?”

He proudly answered, “Yep, I’m really badass with pictures, right?”

Most people would want to be as far away from that kind of content when it involves their parents. Not Arthur, he’s fully embraced it.

Another one of his followers asked, “You are not ashamed of your mother selling herself, do you film her like this?”

“I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene with her decision,” he answered.

Andressa Urach Is Passing Down Some Valuable Knowledge About The Family Business

Supporting a family member’s decision to get into the content game is very different from jumping behind the camera to help mom out with content.

If he’s going for son of the year he’s got my vote. Although, he could throw his name into the mix without being the one who films the content.

Andressa’s path from Miss BumBum, where she first competed in 2012 and finished in second place, to content creator started in 2020. She had a falling out with a church that she claimed brainwashed her.

She tried to recover a donation of several hundreds of thousand of dollars. When a judge rejected her request to have the money returned, she joined OnlyFans and made a return to Miss BumBum.

Earlier this year she deactivated her account only to return a couple of months later. Now she has her son involved in the family business.