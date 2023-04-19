Someone Erased Bud Light’s Entire Wikipedia Page

Videos by OutKick

Wanna brush up on your Bud Light history? Sorry, you’re gonna have to head to the local library and try to remember the Dewey Decimal system, because someone deleted their Wikipedia page.

Yep. It’s gone. Donzeo. As Taylor Swift who say, as of 4:15 today, it’s just a blank space.

Bud Light Wikipedia page erased

I guess that’s it for Bud Light. See, this is what happens when you go woke — your entire existence gets completely erased.

It’s been a ROUGH month for Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, and it’s all their fault. They partnered with famed transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate one year of transitioning late last month, and all hell broke loose.

Kid Rock chucked a couple cases into the river, sales have plummeted, and Anheuser-Busch has shed a reported $5 billion so far this month.

Not great!

Earlier this week, one Florida restaurant chain banned the beer entirely, citing ‘biblical faith,’ while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped the company on a podcast.

Elsewhere, competitors — most notably Yuengling — are just watching the fire burn while sending out subtle haymakers via Twitter.

And now, Bud Light’s entire Wikipedia is gone. Vanished. Erased from the internet, which is hard to do in today’s world.

For those interested in Coors’ backstory, their page is still up … for now. Go binge it while you can!