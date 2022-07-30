Someone In Illinois Just Won The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Jackpot

Well, I’m still here writing this at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, so clearly I didn’t win the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot on Friday.

But somebody did!

Yep, someone woke up this morning, put the coffee on, scrambled some eggs and sat down to check their lottery ticket from the night before.

Their numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, with the gold Mega ball 14, and, just like that, they were rich beyond their wildest dreams.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The $1.28 billion Mega Millions prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

If this mystery winner chooses the cash option, they’d get an estimated $747.2 million.

Not a bad little chunk of change!

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The Mega Millions jackpot was the third-largest lottery and had gone 29 consecutive draws with a winner. The odds of winning were 1 in 302.5 million.

We may never get to meet this mystery billionaire, either. The Illinois Lottery allows winners to request anonymity if the prize is greater than $250,000, so this lucky cat may just ride off into the sunset.

If they don’t, they could also do some good for the city of Chicago and buy the White Sox, who are worth an estimated $1.76 billion. Yes, that’s a little out of their price range, but I’m sure a deal could be worked out.

Sadly, the price tag for the Cubs ($3.8 billion) and Bears ($4.1 billion) is too steep, so buying and fixing the White Sox is this person’s only option.

Head on a swivel, Tony La Russa!